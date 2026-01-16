South Dakota State hosts North Dakota State after Lenz’s 24-point game

North Dakota State Bison (15-2, 4-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-4, 4-0 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3…

North Dakota State Bison (15-2, 4-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-4, 4-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces South Dakota State after Molly Lenz scored 24 points in North Dakota State’s 94-39 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 7-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Bison are 4-0 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota State scores 75.2 points, 16.3 more per game than the 58.9 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Bison match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Mathiowetz is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 11.4 points. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 19.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Avery Koenen is shooting 63.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bison. Karrington Asp is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 83.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

