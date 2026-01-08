South Dakota State hosts Nelson and Denver

Denver Pioneers (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Denver Pioneers (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -7.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays South Dakota State after Zane Nelson scored 24 points in Denver’s 92-88 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Jackrabbits are 5-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 1-1 against Summit League opponents. Denver is seventh in the Summit League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Oldham averaging 2.6.

South Dakota State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Denver allows to opponents. Denver averages 12.5 more points per game (84.5) than South Dakota State gives up to opponents (72.0).

The Jackrabbits and Pioneers square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is averaging 13.2 points for the Jackrabbits. Damon Wilkinson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 13.1 points for the Pioneers. Carson Johnson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 92.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

