South Dakota knocks off Oral Roberts 77-69

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Uzziah Buntyn had 26 points in South Dakota’s 77-69 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday.

Buntyn shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 14 for 15 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (12-11, 4-4 Summit League). Cameron Fens scored 25 points and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Crawford had 11 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Eagles (5-18, 0-8) were led in scoring by Ty Harper, who finished with 23 points. Oral Roberts also got 17 points and seven rebounds from Ofri Naveh. Connor Dow finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. The loss is the 11th in a row for the Golden Eagles.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota hosts North Dakota State and Oral Roberts plays South Dakota State on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

