South Dakota hosts Janowski and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-5, 5-1 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-10, 3-3 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits South Dakota after Nick Janowski scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 74-69 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Coyotes have gone 9-2 at home. South Dakota is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Tommies are 5-1 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

South Dakota makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). St. Thomas averages 81.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 82.3 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

The Coyotes and Tommies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carter Bjerke is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 9.7 points. Nolan Minessale is shooting 52.9% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Tommies: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

