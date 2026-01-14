South Dakota hosts Evans and UMKC

UMKC Roos (4-14, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-9, 1-2 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Roos (4-14, 1-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-9, 1-2 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits South Dakota after CJ Evans scored 24 points in UMKC’s 81-79 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 8-2 at home. South Dakota has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Roos are 1-3 against Summit League opponents. UMKC allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

South Dakota’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 72.2 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 82.6 South Dakota allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is averaging 20.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Karmello Branch is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Roos. Evans is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Roos: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.