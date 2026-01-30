South Dakota faces South Dakota State following Robles’ 20-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-5, 7-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-6, 6-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-5, 7-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-6, 6-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts South Dakota State after Angelina Robles scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 67-55 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes are 9-2 in home games. South Dakota leads the Summit in team defense, giving up 55.7 points while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

The Jackrabbits are 7-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State leads the Summit with 16.3 assists. Brooklyn Meyer leads the Jackrabbits with 2.8.

South Dakota’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State scores 20.8 more points per game (76.5) than South Dakota gives up to opponents (55.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games.

Meyer is averaging 21.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

