South Carolina visits Auburn following Johnson’s 29-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (10-7, 1-3 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on Auburn after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 29 points in South Carolina’s 108-74 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Auburn is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 in SEC play. South Carolina has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). South Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Strong is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 85.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

