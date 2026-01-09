South Carolina Upstate visits Gardner-Webb following Gallagher’s 22-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-12, 0-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-12, 1-1 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-12, 0-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-12, 1-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on Gardner-Webb after Cassie Gallagher scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 66-64 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. Gardner-Webb allows 66.0 points and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 0-3 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 58.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 66.0 Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amina Gray is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 12.3 points. Jaelyn Acker is averaging nine points over the past 10 games.

Gallagher is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

