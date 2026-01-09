South Carolina Upstate hosts Winthrop after Duncomb’s 26-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (10-8, 2-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-9, 0-2 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Winthrop Eagles (10-8, 2-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-9, 0-2 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces South Carolina Upstate after Logan Duncomb scored 26 points in Winthrop’s 81-77 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans have gone 6-2 at home. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South in team defense, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-1 in conference games. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 14.8 assists per game led by Kareem Rozier averaging 3.5.

South Carolina Upstate makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Winthrop averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The Spartans and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jafeth Martinez is averaging 4.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rozier averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Duncomb is shooting 69.0% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

