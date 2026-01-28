South Carolina Upstate hosts Tucker and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (12-10, 4-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-13, 1-6 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (12-10, 4-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-13, 1-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits South Carolina Upstate after Elijah Tucker scored 21 points in Longwood’s 81-79 overtime win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans have gone 6-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks fifth in the Big South in team defense, allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Lancers are 4-3 in conference play. Longwood is fifth in the Big South scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

South Carolina Upstate averages 75.7 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 73.1 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 77.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 73.2 South Carolina Upstate allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Bendinger is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tucker is averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lancers. Redd Thompson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.