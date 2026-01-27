South Carolina Upstate hosts Radford following Williams’ 21-point showing

Radford Highlanders (13-9, 5-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-15, 1-6 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Radford Highlanders (13-9, 5-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-15, 1-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits South Carolina Upstate after Joi Williams scored 21 points in Radford’s 64-52 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 5-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 21.2 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 5-2 in conference matchups. Radford is fifth in the Big South with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaiah Jenkins averaging 2.4.

South Carolina Upstate averages 58.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 61.0 Radford allows. Radford averages 64.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 63.8 South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is averaging 15.4 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.