South Carolina Upstate hosts High Point following Spencer’s 25-point game

High Point Panthers (12-2, 1-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 0-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on South Carolina Upstate after Macy Spencer scored 25 points in High Point’s 78-51 win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 4-2 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate leads the Big South with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aijah Palmore averaging 4.1.

The Panthers are 1-0 in conference matchups. High Point is seventh in the Big South with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Chana Paxixe averaging 1.9.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.2% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Spencer is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 17.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

