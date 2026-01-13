South Carolina Upstate faces Charleston Southern, seeks to stop 4-game slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-10, 0-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-10, 0-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers are 7-1 on their home court. Charleston Southern leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 39.4 boards. Brycen Blaine leads the Buccaneers with 7.3 rebounds.

The Spartans have gone 0-3 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate ranks seventh in the Big South with 13.2 assists per game led by Tyler Smith averaging 3.3.

Charleston Southern averages 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine is averaging 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 86.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.