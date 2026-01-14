South Carolina Upstate earns 86-81 overtime win against Charleston Southern

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Learic Davis and Mason Bendinger each scored 22 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Learic Davis and Mason Bendinger each scored 22 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston Southern 86-81 in overtime on Wednesday.

Davis had eight rebounds for the Spartans (9-10, 1-3 Big South Conference). Bendinger shot 11 of 23 from the field and added five rebounds. Karmani Gregory had 14 points and shot 4 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

A’lahn Sumler finished with 35 points, five assists and two blocks for the Buccaneers (11-9, 2-3). Brycen Blaine added 26 points and 11 rebounds for Charleston Southern.

