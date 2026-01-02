South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs face the Howard Bison on 4-game losing streak

Howard Bison (10-6) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-12) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Howard Bison (10-6) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-12)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to stop its four-game skid when the Lady Bulldogs play Howard.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-4 on their home court. South Carolina State ranks sixth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 28.7 rebounds. Angie Juste-Jean leads the Lady Bulldogs with 5.1 boards.

The Bison have gone 5-6 away from home. Howard ranks third in the MEAC shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

South Carolina State is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 64.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 68.9 South Carolina State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Juste-Jean is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Zennia Thomas is averaging 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bison. Zoe Stewart is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 47.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

