South Carolina State faces Howard following Johnson’s 25-point game

Howard Bison (9-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison…

Howard Bison (9-6) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hosts Howard after Jayden Johnson scored 25 points in South Carolina State’s 105-54 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 at home. South Carolina State has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.

The Bison are 2-4 on the road. Howard averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Cam Gillus with 4.2.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Carolina State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Clark is averaging 7.8 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alex Cotton is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.1 points. Bryce Harris is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.