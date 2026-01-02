South Carolina hosts Tanner and No. 11 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Vanderbilt faces South Carolina after Tyler scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 96-53 victory over the New Haven Chargers.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-1 at home. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Commodores are 3-0 on the road. Vanderbilt is 11-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Carolina makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Vanderbilt averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina allows.

The Gamecocks and Commodores match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 12.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Nickel averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Duke Miles is averaging 16 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Commodores: 10-0, averaging 92.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

