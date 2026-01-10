South Alabama knocks off Georgia Southern 87-71

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adam Olsen’s 22 points helped South Alabama defeat Georgia Southern 87-71 on Saturday. Olsen also contributed…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adam Olsen’s 22 points helped South Alabama defeat Georgia Southern 87-71 on Saturday.

Olsen also contributed seven rebounds for the Jaguars (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Chaze Harris added 21 points while going 9 of 16 and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and eight assists. Stephen Williams shot 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Spudd Webb finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (12-6, 4-1). Nakavieon White added 13 points for Georgia Southern. The Eagles broke a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

