South Alabama hosts Brown and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-13, 6-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on South Alabama after Malachi Brown scored 25 points in Georgia State’s 82-72 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Jaguars are 6-2 in home games. South Alabama has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

South Alabama scores 73.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 74.0 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 16.5 points. Chaze Harris is shooting 57.4% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 10.5 points for the Panthers. Jelani Hamilton is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

