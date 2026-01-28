South Alabama faces Appalachian State on 3-game losing streak

South Alabama Jaguars (9-10, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-10, 2-7 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-10, 2-7 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-10, 2-7 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win against Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers are 6-3 on their home court. Appalachian State is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 2-7 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Appalachian State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). South Alabama averages 11.6 more points per game (69.6) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (58.0).

The Mountaineers and Jaguars match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden McBride is averaging 10.5 points for the Mountaineers. Daisia Mitchell is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cordasia Harris is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

