South Alabama defeats Coastal Carolina 53-48

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 16 points as South Alabama beat Coastal Carolina 53-48 on Thursday night.

Olsen also added eight rebounds for the Jaguars (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Chaze Harris scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field. Jayden Cooper went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Josh Beadle led the Chanticleers (13-10, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. AJ Dancier added 10 points for Coastal Carolina. Reggie Hill also put up nine points and eight rebounds. The Chanticleers ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

