Soumaoro scores 19 as Western Carolina knocks off East Tennessee State 90-88

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Julien Soumaoro and Cord Stansberry scored 19 points apiece as Western Carolina beat East Tennessee State 90-88 on Thursday night.

Soumaoro shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and Stansberry added five assists. Marcus Kell shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points for the Catamounts (8-12, 4-5 Southern Conference).

Brian Taylor II finished with 24 points, seven assists and three steals for the Buccaneers (15-7, 7-2). East Tennessee State also got 15 points from Cam Morris III. Blake Barkley also put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

Western Carolina went into the half ahead of East Tennessee State 49-35. Kell scored 13 points in the half. Soumaoro led Western Carolina with 13 points in the second half. The Catamounts were outscored by 12 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

