Solomon leads UNC Asheville against Longwood

Longwood Lancers (9-8, 1-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-10, 0-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Longwood after Toyaz Solomon scored 34 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-83 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 in home games. UNC Asheville is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Lancers have gone 1-1 against Big South opponents. Longwood scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

UNC Asheville makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Longwood averages 77.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 74.5 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Taylor is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Solomon is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jacoi Hutchinson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Elijah Tucker is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

