Solomon leads UNC Asheville against Longwood

Longwood Lancers (9-8, 1-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-10, 0-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on Longwood after Toyaz Solomon scored 34 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-83 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on their home court. UNC Asheville is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 1-1 in conference play. Longwood is fourth in the Big South allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

UNC Asheville scores 74.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 73.3 Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Lancers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daren Patrick averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Solomon is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

Redd Thompson is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.5 points. Elijah Tucker is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

