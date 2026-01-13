SMU takes on Virginia Tech following Toombs’ 23-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (12-4, 1-2 ACC) Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (12-4, 1-2 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Virginia Tech after Jaden Toombs scored 23 points in SMU’s 82-75 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Mustangs are 10-0 on their home court. SMU ranks eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Samet Yigitoglu paces the Mustangs with 8.6 boards.

The Hokies are 2-2 against conference opponents. Virginia Tech scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

SMU averages 89.1 points, 15.3 more per game than the 73.8 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 5.2 more points per game (82.3) than SMU gives up (77.1).

The Mustangs and Hokies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is shooting 50.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

