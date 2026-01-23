SMU hosts Florida State following Edwards’ 24-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (8-11, 1-5 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (14-5, 3-3 ACC) Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Florida State Seminoles (8-11, 1-5 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (14-5, 3-3 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Florida State after B.J. Edwards scored 24 points in SMU’s 91-79 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Mustangs are 11-1 on their home court. SMU is the best team in the ACC with 13.4 fast break points.

The Seminoles have gone 1-5 against ACC opponents. Florida State is ninth in the ACC scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

SMU averages 87.5 points, 7.1 more per game than the 80.4 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Seminoles meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Steen is averaging 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Seminoles. Robert McCray is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

