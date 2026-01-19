SMU faces Wake Forest on 3-game road slide

SMU Mustangs (13-5, 2-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-7, 2-3 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

SMU Mustangs (13-5, 2-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-7, 2-3 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU travels to Wake Forest looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Demon Deacons are 8-3 on their home court. Wake Forest averages 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Mustangs are 2-3 in conference matchups. SMU ranks seventh in the ACC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 3.2.

Wake Forest averages 81.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 76.7 SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Mustangs square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is averaging 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Nate Calmese is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is averaging 20.3 points, 6.8 assists and two steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

