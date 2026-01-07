Live Radio
Smith’s 18 lead Bradley past Drake 93-66

The Associated Press

January 7, 2026, 11:56 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — AJ Smith and Alex Huibregtse scored 18 points apiece in Bradley’s 93-66 victory against Drake on Wednesday night.

Smith added six rebounds, and Huibregtse shot 6 of 10 (6 for 7 from 3-point range). Jaquan Johnson shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals for the Braves (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Bulldogs (8-8, 2-3) were led by Jaehshon Thomas, who posted 18 points. Drake also got 12 points and six rebounds from Andrew Alia. Jalen Quinn also put up 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

