Smith scores 39 as Campbell knocks off William & Mary 104-96

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — DJ Smith scored 39 points as Campbell beat William & Mary 104-96 on Saturday.

Smith shot 12 for 23 (6 for 15 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (10-13, 4-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Jeremiah Johnson scored 18 points and added five assists. Chris Fields Jr. finished with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Fighting Camels broke a five-game losing streak.

The Tribe (14-8, 5-5) was led in scoring by Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi, who finished with 18 points. William & Mary also got 17 points from Reese Miller off the bench. Kyle Pulliam had 13 points and two steals.

Campbell took the lead with 18:16 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Smith led their team in scoring with 25 points in the first half to help put them ahead 57-40 at the break. Campbell was outscored by William & Mary in the second half by a nine-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Smith led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

