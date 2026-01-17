Live Radio
Smith scores 34, Central Connecticut downs Saint Francis (PA) 98-90

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 5:28 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. scored 34 points as Central Connecticut beat Saint Francis (PA) 98-90 on Saturday.

Smith added nine rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-6, 4-1 Northeast Conference). Melo Sanchez scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Max Frazier had 14 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

The Red Flash (4-14, 2-3) were led by Ahmad Harrison, who recorded 17 points and seven assists. Gestin Liberis added 14 points and nine rebounds for Saint Francis. Skylar Wicks had 14 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

