Smith scores 24 as Central Connecticut State downs Le Moyne 69-59

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 24 points and 12 rebounds helped Central Connecticut State defeat Le Moyne 69-59…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 24 points and 12 rebounds helped Central Connecticut State defeat Le Moyne 69-59 on Saturday.

Max Frazier added 14 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. for the Blue Devils (9-6, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Jay Rodgers finished with 12 points.

The Dolphins (7-10, 2-2) were led by Shilo Jackson, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Le Moyne also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Trent Mosquera. Jakai Sanders also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.