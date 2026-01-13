Smith leads No. 5 Purdue against Iowa after 26-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue hosts Iowa after Braden Smith scored 26 points in Purdue’s 93-85 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-1 in home games. Purdue is 11-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawkeyes are 2-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa is the top team in the Big Ten giving up just 61.7 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Purdue scores 86.4 points, 24.7 more per game than the 61.7 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Hawkeyes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 12.6 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.3 points for the Hawkeyes. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

