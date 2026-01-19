Smith leads Memphis against Wichita State after 21-point outing

Memphis Tigers (7-11, 1-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (3-16, 0-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (7-11, 1-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (3-16, 0-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Wichita State after Tamya Smith scored 21 points in Memphis’ 75-64 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Shockers have gone 3-8 at home. Wichita State has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers have gone 1-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Wichita State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Wichita State gives up.

The Shockers and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Kyleigh Ortiz is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Daejah Richmond is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

