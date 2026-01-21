Smith leads Maine against Albany after 32-point game

Maine Black Bears (9-10, 4-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (11-7, 1-4 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

Maine Black Bears (9-10, 4-2 America East) at Albany Great Danes (11-7, 1-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Albany after Adrianna Smith scored 32 points in Maine’s 73-51 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Great Danes have gone 7-1 at home. Albany ranks ninth in the America East with 19.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Martina Borrellas averaging 4.9.

The Black Bears have gone 4-2 against America East opponents. Maine is seventh in the America East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 2.6.

Albany averages 60.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 61.7 Maine gives up. Maine averages 6.4 more points per game (61.1) than Albany allows (54.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Hill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Borrellas is shooting 47.7% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

Smith is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 55.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

