Smith Jr., Rodgers combine for 43 points to lead Cent. Conn. St. 76-69 over Stonehill

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. and Jay Rodgers combined for 43 points to lead Cent. Conn. St. past Stonehill 76-69 on Thursday.

Smith shot 7 of 13 from the field and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 22 points for the Blue Devils (8-6, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Jay Rodgers scored 21 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line to go with six assists. Max Frazier added seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

The Skyhawks (4-12, 1-2) were led by Davante Hackett, who recorded 19 points off the bench. Stonehill also got 17 points and two steals from Hermann Koffi. Chas Stinson also had 12 points.

The Blue Devils led 31-24 at the half, holding Stonehill to two points over the final 5:42 of the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

