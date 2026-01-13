Smith and the Army Black Knights host conference foe Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-6, 3-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (12-3, 3-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-6, 3-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (12-3, 3-1 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kya Smith and Army host Meg Cahalan and Holy Cross in Patriot action.

The Black Knights are 6-1 in home games. Army leads the Patriot with 16.3 assists per game led by Reese Ericson averaging 3.2.

The Crusaders are 3-1 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Army averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 59.6 points per game, 1.5 more than the 58.1 Army allows to opponents.

The Black Knights and Crusaders match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Black Knights. Camryn Tade is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cahalan is averaging 15.3 points for the Crusaders. Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 57.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

