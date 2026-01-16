Smith and the Appalachian State Mountaineers visit conference foe Georgia State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 1-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-11, 2-4 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-8, 1-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-11, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Appalachian State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Georgia State gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1-5 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State averages 65.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Georgia State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Mountaineers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging nine points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jayden McBride is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.6 points. Daisia Mitchell is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 24.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.