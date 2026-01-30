Smith and CSU Bakersfield host UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (12-9, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-14, 2-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (12-9, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-14, 2-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Davis after Dailin Smith scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 104-79 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Roadrunners are 6-6 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. paces the Roadrunners with 6.8 boards.

The Aggies are 5-5 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is fifth in the Big West scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 16.1 points for the Roadrunners. Jaden Alexander is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nils Cooper is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Aggies. Marcus Wilson is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

