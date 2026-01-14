Slaughter leads Missouri against Arkansas after 23-point showing

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-8, 0-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-7, 0-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-8, 0-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-7, 0-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces Arkansas after Grace Slaughter scored 23 points in Missouri’s 74-63 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 in home games. Missouri is seventh in the SEC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Dowell averaging 6.1.

The Razorbacks are 0-4 in SEC play. Arkansas scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Missouri’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slaughter is averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is averaging 16.2 points for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

