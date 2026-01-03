Skorupski and the Green Bay Phoenix host conference foe Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (10-3, 3-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-5, 5-0 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (10-3, 3-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (10-5, 5-0 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aislin and Robert Morris visit Maddy Skorupski and Green Bay on Sunday.

The Phoenix are 6-0 in home games. Green Bay averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Kamy Peppler with 4.5.

The Colonials are 3-1 in conference games. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eva Levingston averaging 2.8.

Green Bay scores 66.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 57.0 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 7.5 more points per game (65.8) than Green Bay allows to opponents (58.3).

The Phoenix and Colonials meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Schultz is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Phoenix. Jenna Guyer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Malcolm is averaging 12.2 points for the Colonials. Bailey Kuhns is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

