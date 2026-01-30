SIU-Edwardsville visits Southern Indiana following Saunders’ 30-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-11, 3-8 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-6, 8-3 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-11, 3-8 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-6, 8-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Ali Saunders scored 30 points in Southern Indiana’s 69-67 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Screaming Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Loden averaging 3.0.

The Cougars are 3-8 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Southern Indiana makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 61.5 points per game, 4.3 more than the 57.2 Southern Indiana allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saunders is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Chloe Gannon is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Lauren Miller is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cougars. Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

