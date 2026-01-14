SIU-Edwardsville visits Radakovic and UT Martin

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-7, 3-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-4, 5-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-7, 3-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-4, 5-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays SIU-Edwardsville after Filip Radakovic scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 73-56 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Skyhawks are 7-0 in home games. UT Martin averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-3 against conference opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is seventh in the OVC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 4.8.

UT Martin scores 74.9 points, 8.6 more per game than the 66.3 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville scores 9.5 more points per game (74.5) than UT Martin allows (65.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ring Malith is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jordan Pickett is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

