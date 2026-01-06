SIU-Edwardsville hosts Nenadic and Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (10-5, 4-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-6, 2-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (10-5, 4-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-6, 2-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits SIU-Edwardsville after Milos Nenadic scored 22 points in Lindenwood’s 83-80 win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars are 4-3 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Lions are 4-0 in OVC play. Lindenwood is second in the OVC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 4.8.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 75.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 71.5 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ring Malith is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jordan Pickett is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

