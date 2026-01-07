SIU-Edwardsville hosts Lawson and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-6, 3-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces SIU-Edwardsville after Johnathan Lawson scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 84-79 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Ring Malith leads the Cougars with 5.4 boards.

The Trojans are 2-2 in OVC play. Little Rock is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The Cougars and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malith is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Jack Campion is averaging 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lawson is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans. Cameron Wallace is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

