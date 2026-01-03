SIU-Edwardsville hosts conference rival Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 2-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-5, 2-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Morehead State Eagles (6-8, 2-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-5, 2-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Marshall and Morehead State visit Ring Malith and SIU-Edwardsville in OVC play Saturday.

The Cougars are 4-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malith is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jordan Pickett is shooting 35.6% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jon Carroll is averaging 9.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Marshall is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.