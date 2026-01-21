SIU-Edwardsville faces Tennessee State, aims to stop 7-game skid

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-14, 2-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-10, 1-7 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-14, 2-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-10, 1-7 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville aims to end its seven-game skid when the Cougars take on Tennessee State.

The Cougars are 4-5 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Tigers are 2-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.3 turnovers per game.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Lady Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Miller is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aaniya Webb averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc. Erin Martin is averaging 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

