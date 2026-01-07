SIU-Edwardsville faces Little Rock on 3-game home skid

Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 3-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-7, 1-4 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 3-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-7, 1-4 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays Little Rock looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Cougars have gone 4-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC scoring 63.1 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Trojans are 3-1 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Holman averaging 1.8.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Miller is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 12.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games.

Holman is averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 55.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

