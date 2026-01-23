SIU-Edwardsville defeats Tennessee State 74-66

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Thomas had 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 74-66 victory against Tennessee State on Thursday. Thomas shot…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Thomas had 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 74-66 victory against Tennessee State on Thursday.

Thomas shot 7 of 9 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (12-8, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jack Campion scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 10 assists. Tyler King had 13 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Travis Harper II led the Tigers (12-7, 6-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Dante Harris added 16 points and Aaron Nkrumah also put up 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

