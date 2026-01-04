Singleton leads Canisius against Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-2 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Sacred Heart after Kahlil Singleton scored 37 points in Canisius’ 85-81 victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Golden Griffins have gone 5-1 in home games. Canisius gives up 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 1-3 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Canisius’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 74.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the 71.0 Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Pioneers face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Singleton is averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

