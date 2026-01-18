Sincere Parker scores 22 to help Memphis hand UTSA 11th straight loss, 95-69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 22 points off the bench to help lead Memphis to a 95-69 victory…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 22 points off the bench to help lead Memphis to a 95-69 victory over UTSA on Sunday night, handing the Roadrunners an 11th straight loss.

Parker shot 8 of 12 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (9-8, 4-1 American Conference). Dug McDaniel hit four 3-pointers and scored 18, adding six rebounds and six assists. Curtis Givens III shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Roadrunners (4-14, 0-6) were led in scoring by Dorian Hayes, who finished with 17 points. LJ Brown and Jamir Simpson both scored 14.

Memphis took the lead for good with 18:34 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-33 at halftime, with Parker racking up 10 points. Memphis pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 28 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.